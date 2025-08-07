Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is increasingly unlikely to join Juventus this summer, especially with Inter entering the fray.

The 25-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Chelsea, but failed to convince the West Londoners to purchase his contract. The Blues opted to pay a £5 million penalty to relieve themselves of the obligation to buy the player for £25 million.

Sancho thus returned to Carrington, but was immediately told he has no place at Ruben Amorim’s court, like fellow outcasts Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

Juventus put Jadon Sancho’s move on hold

In recent weeks, Juventus emerged as the favourites to sign the England international, and were supposedly close to sealing the deal. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri prioritised the signing of Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis, so Sancho’s deal has been put on ice.

But in the meantime, the former Borussia Dortmund star has been attracting the interest of several other suitors.

Jadon Sancho (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Inter are now considering a move for Sancho, albeit he’s not their primary target.

As the source explains, the Nerazzurri have been vigorously tracking Atalanta star Ademola Lookman for quite some time, but they haven’t been able to reach an agreement with their Lombardian neighbours, even though the player is desperate to leave Bergamo.

Inter consider Sancho an alternative to Lookman

Inter will keep pushing to find a breakthrough, but they must also consider alternative options, in case they miss out on the Nigerian attacker.

Therefore, the pink newspaper reveals that Sancho has been identified as Beppe Marotta’s fallback option.

Hence, if Juventus are still interested in recruiting the Englishman, they are advised to make a swift move before Inter, or any other suitor, seals the deal.

Sancho also attracted the interest of Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas, but he doesn’t seem to be keen on a move to Istanbul.