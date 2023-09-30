English giants Manchester United are bereft of problems at the moment and one of their biggest issues is Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has fallen out with the Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag and it seems almost certain that the winger will be leaving Old Trafford, possibly as soon as January.

This is forcing United into the transfer market and according to Football365, United have set its sights on Federico Chiesa.

Juventus are looking to extend Chiesa’s contract and offer him a pay rise on his £80k a week salary, however, the Binaconeri cannot compete with United financially and they can and most likely will offer him a huge increase on whatever Juve offers.

Juve FC Says

A lot will depend on what Chiesa wants, he may look at what is happening at United and not want to be a part of that circus, but money does tend to speak and that is where English clubs have the advantage.

A good number of players have moved to United over the years, including Sancho, only to see their careers take a nosedive and Chiesa may well conclude that for his own career development, he is better off ignoring the overtures from United.

That said, there are other clubs that will be more than keen to lure Chiesa and if it is not United, it could quite easily be another club that entices the 25-year-old.