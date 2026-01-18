Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu has reportedly attracted the interest of three Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

The French defender joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024 on a loan deal with an option to buy from Milan.

After a solid first campaign in Turin, the Juventus officials were all too happy to exercise this option and pay €14 million to keep the 25-year-old at Continassa.

Man Utd & two other EPL giants interested in Pierre Kalulu

This season, Kalulu started his campaign as a right wing-back in Igor Tudor’s position, but he’s currently being deployed in more natural roles under Luciano Spalletti, either as a right-back in a four-man defence, or on the right side of a three-man backline.

But regardless of the identity of the manager or the tactical formation, Kalulu has been omnipresent at the back, regaining his spectacular 2021/22 form, when he played an integral part in Milan’s Scudetto triumph.

Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Due to his impressive and consistent displays over the past year or so, the versatile defender has earned himself suitors beyond the Italian peninsula.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, three Premier League clubs have enquired about the Juventus defender.

The EPL trio mentioned by the source is Man Utd, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Nevertheless, the transfer market expert insists that Juventus aren’t willing to entertain any offers for Kalulu, whom they consider unsellable.

🗣️ “I can confirm that Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in Pierre Kalulu, but for Juventus he has no price, he is NOT FOR SALE.” @_Morik92_ | #Juventus pic.twitter.com/DbLkRjoPZM — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) January 18, 2026

Is Kalulu truly untouchable at Juventus?

In the current day and age, every player has a price, especially at Juventus, who have yet to fully recover from their post-COVID financial woes.

However, it appears that the Bianconeri directors rate Kalulu very highly, and rightly so, as finding quality defenders capable of filling in various roles isn’t easy, especially when operating on a budget.

So, unless Juventus receive a truly irresistible offer, we can expect the Lyon youth product to dwell at Continassa for quite some time.