Juventus are still determined to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United, thus raising question marks about where he’d fit in Thiago Motta’s plan since Dusan Vlahovic will remain at the club at least until the end of the season.

The Bianconeri are looking to bolster their attacking ranks in January to provide the Serbian with cover after being forced to work extra shifts. The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified Arkadiusz Milik as the club’s ‘January signing’ as the Pole is expected to return in January after a six-month hiatus.

However, most sources in the Italian press believe Juventus intend to sign a new striker next month, regardless of the director’s words, as relying on Milik could be a risky plan after such a long absence.

So according to Tuttosport, Zirkzee remains the first name on Motta’s wishlist, with the 42-year-old keen to reunite with his old Bologna pupil.

The Dutchman could be available following his miserable start to life at Old Trafford where he failed to establish himself whether under the guidance of his compatriot Erik ten Hag or his replacement Ruben Amorim.

Hence, the newspaper reveals that the Bianconeri are looking to secure the 23-year-old signing on an initial loan deal in January which could pave the way for a summer transfer.

As the source explains,Zirkzee could become Vlahovic’s replacement at the club if the latter doesn’t pen a new contract in the next few months. With his deal expiring in 2026, the Turin-based giants would be looking to offload their highest-earning player next summer, with Zirkzee filling in his shoes.

But if the Man United striker were to join Juventus in January, he’d have to coexist with Vlahovic until the end of the season. Hence, Motta could alternate between the two players in the solitary striker role, or could try a more attacking approach that sees them playing side by side on some occasions.