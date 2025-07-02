Juventus are working to secure the services of Jadon Sancho in the current transfer window as they aim to strengthen their attacking options. The Bianconeri have identified the English winger as a key target and are continuing negotiations in an attempt to finalise a deal.

Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea from Manchester United and contributed to their successful Europa Conference League campaign. The attacker had also reached the Champions League final in 2024 while on loan at Borussia Dortmund, showcasing his ability to make an impact at the highest level of European competition. Despite those performances, he has yet to earn a permanent departure from Old Trafford.

United’s Stance Opens Door for Juventus

Manchester United have made it clear that Sancho is no longer part of their long-term plans. The Premier League side has encouraged him to find a new club, creating an opening for Juventus to step in. Sancho had attempted to remain at Chelsea following his loan spell, but talks regarding personal terms ultimately broke down, prompting his return to Manchester.

This development has allowed Juventus to move forward in their efforts to bring him to Turin. The Bianconeri are eager to conclude the transfer as soon as possible, but financial negotiations remain a key hurdle. As reported by Il Bianconero, Manchester United have informed Juventus and other interested clubs that Sancho will cost 29 million euros.

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

A Potentially Valuable Addition

Sancho has impressed during both of his recent loan spells away from Manchester, and his form suggests he could be a significant asset for Juventus. His ability to perform on the European stage, coupled with his technical quality and versatility, aligns well with the needs of the squad. Juventus believe that he could provide the creativity and attacking threat necessary to enhance their options in the final third.

While the transfer is not yet complete, Juventus are reportedly optimistic about their chances of securing the winger’s signature. Should they meet United’s asking price and reach an agreement on personal terms, Sancho could well be on his way to Serie A in what may prove to be one of the club’s most important signings of the summer.