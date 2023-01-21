Man Utd want to take advantage of Juventus point deduction

European clubs will circle Juventus for the next few months after the Bianconeri were handed a 15-point deduction by the FIGC.

This punishment is for their deliberate use of capital gains to influence their books and now Juve might not qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Bianconeri will appeal the decision, but it remains unclear if they will succeed and clubs will hope they do not make the next Champions League.

This could make some of their players leave and one man on the radar of top clubs is Dusan Vlahovic.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Manchester United is courting the Serbian and the Red Devils could make their move now Juve is in trouble.

Juve FC Says

All our players deserve to play in the Champions League and if we do not qualify for Europe’s elite club competition, some might ask to leave the Allianz Stadium.

For now, we must continue to work hard and try to make the top four even if the points deduction isn’t overturned.

It will take almost a miracle, but we recently went on an eight-game winning streak, so we can put an even longer one together.