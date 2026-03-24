Antonio Rudiger appears to be on course to leave Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of this season, and Juventus are keen to add him to their squad. The Old Lady views him as one of the strongest defenders in Europe, and his availability on a free transfer makes him an attractive option.

Rudiger’s experience at the highest level is a key factor in Juventus’ interest. His leadership qualities and defensive reliability would provide immediate value to a team looking to strengthen its back line ahead of a demanding campaign.

Juventus Eye Defensive Reinforcement

Luciano Spalletti is planning to revamp his squad at the end of the season, and there are several players he would like to bring in. The manager is expected to be supported in the transfer market, with a focus on acquiring proven, world-class talent capable of making an immediate impact.

Rudiger fits that profile perfectly. His pedigree in top-level competitions and his ability to perform consistently under pressure make him an ideal candidate. Juventus believe his arrival would add both quality and experience to the squad, particularly as they aim to compete strongly in domestic and European competitions.

Competition from the Premier League

However, Juventus are not alone in its pursuit. Interest from the Premier League has intensified, creating a competitive race for his signature. According to Il Bianconero, Manchester United is also keen on securing the German defender and has been actively engaging with his representatives.

Rudiger’s previous experience in both Serie A and the Premier League makes him well-suited to either destination. This versatility increases his appeal and provides him with multiple options as he considers his next move. A return to England could be particularly attractive, given his familiarity with the league.

Juventus, therefore, cannot afford to be complacent. If they are to secure his signature, they must act decisively and present a compelling project. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the Bianconeri can win the race for one of Europe’s most sought-after defenders.