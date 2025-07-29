Juventus are interested in signing Morten Hjulmand from Sporting Club, with the midfielder reportedly keen on a return to Serie A, where he previously featured for Lecce. The Danish international has made significant progress during his time in Portugal and has even captained his side on numerous occasions, demonstrating leadership qualities alongside technical ability.

Juventus view Hjulmand as a strong candidate to reinforce their midfield and is eager to complete a deal promptly. His consistent performances have caught the attention of the club’s recruitment team, and efforts have been underway to secure his signature.

Juventus Face Financial Hurdles

Hjulmand is believed to have been open to leaving Sporting in recent weeks, particularly since Juventus began monitoring him closely. Despite mutual interest between player and club, Juventus face a major obstacle in the form of Sporting’s valuation. The Portuguese side is demanding a fee that currently exceeds what the Bianconeri can afford, creating a challenging situation for the Italian outfit.

Sporting have not closed the door on a transfer, and the competition for Hjulmand’s signature is heating up. Manchester United have now entered the fray, further complicating Juventus’ pursuit of the player.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Manchester United Add Pressure

As reported by Calciomercato, United manager Ruben Amorim, who previously worked with Hjulmand at Sporting, is interested in reuniting with the midfielder and has identified him as a target in this transfer window. United’s financial strength and international prestige could give them a significant advantage in the race.

Should Manchester United pursue the move aggressively, they may well outpace Juventus, both in terms of resources and appeal. However, Juventus should not be discouraged. It remains possible that Hjulmand sees the Bianconeri as his preferred destination. Maintaining interest and continuing negotiations may yet prove fruitful if the midfielder is prioritising a return to Italy over a move to the Premier League.