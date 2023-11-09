Jadon Sancho seems to have been completely cut off from the Manchester United first team, evident by his recent removal from their WhatsApp group. This development bodes well for Juventus and other clubs eyeing him for their squads at the end of the year.

It appears that there’s no turning back for the Englishman at United unless there’s a change in management, offering him a second chance. The club is actively seeking to offload him, eager to move on from discussions surrounding the former Borussia Dortmund player.

Juve has been linked with a potential move for Sancho, possibly in January with an initial loan deal in mind. However, his high salary could pose a challenge for the Bianconeri, making the transfer too expensive even for a short-term arrangement.

In a favourable turn, a report on Football Italia suggests that Manchester United is willing to contribute to his wages, which could ease the financial burden for Juventus and other potential suitors. It’ll be intriguing to see if the Bianconeri accelerate their efforts to secure his signature.

Juve FC Says

Sancho was one of the finest attackers in Europe and, surprisingly, he has struggled at Manchester United.

If he joins us, he could spring back to life and perform like he did at Borussia Dortmund.