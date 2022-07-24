Nikola Milenkovic is one of Juventus’ long-term targets that continues to be linked with a move to the club.

The defender currently plays for Fiorentina, but this could be this last summer with them.

Juve has just added Gleison Bremer to their squad after losing Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini.

Although Federico Gatti joins them this summer after his January transfer, the Bianconeri could still sign another defender.

La Viola hopes it is not Milenkovic, who also has an interest in his signature from Inter Milan.

Speaking about the Serbian’s future recently, their manager, Vincenzo Italiano, admits he would love to keep him.

He said as quoted by Football Italia: “I hope that Nikola will remain a Fiorentina player. It’s not easy to find someone so clearly enmeshed in our idea of football, he’s a great professional and if we were to bring someone else in, it would take time to get him up to speed.

“This is a top-level player who will be at the World Cup, so I hope he will remain with us.”

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic has developed well at Fiorentina and it is only a matter of time before he leaves them for a top club.

We want to add him to our squad, and he is certainly an upgrade to Daniele Rugani and Gatti.

He and Bremer could become our next top defensive partnership if the transfer goes through.