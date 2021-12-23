Manager admits his player can make an impact at Juventus

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted Mauro Icardi is a player that can help any club, amidst interest from Juventus.

The Argentinian is an accomplished goal-scorer in Serie A and has been at PSG since moving there from Inter Milan in 2019.

Juve is struggling for goals and they have been linked with a move for him severally.

He has increased competition for a place in the PSG lineup now with the arrival of Lionel Messi.

Poch has been tasked with making the French club a top side again and has enjoyed the contributions of Icardi.

Speaking about the striker recently, he said via Football Italia: “I always say that all players are important.

“Mauro is a player capable of scoring goals, I think every team would need someone like him. I still believe that teams are not made by just 11 footballers. It is necessary to have balance and that’s something Mauro is providing to the team.”

Juve FC Says

Icardi is one of the best players we can get and his ability to score important goals would be significant for us in the second half of the campaign.

However, PSG also knows he is a key player and he can rescue them from difficult situations.

The Parisians will fight to keep him beyond next month if they can and that could make a January transfer unlikely.