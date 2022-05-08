Manager admits Juventus target is leaving this summer

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Gleison Bremer to their team at the end of this season.

The Brazilian defender currently plays for Torino, and he has been one of the finest players in Serie A.

His top performances have attracted the attention of Juventus and other clubs, but the Bianconeri feels confident he would join them instead.

His manager, Ivan Juric, has now admitted he would most likely leave Toro at the end of this campaign, and they need to find a replacement for him.

He tells reporters, as quoted by Calciomercato: “If Bremer goes away, and there is a great chance that this will happen, we have to get a strong one.”

Juve FC Says

This admission should make Juve get to work on signing Bremer in the next transfer window.

The defender will be the perfect replacement for Giorgio Chiellini if the veteran is leaving Juve in the summer.

Several other clubs want to sign him, and Torino doesn’t like selling their players to Juve.

This already puts us in a disadvantaged position, but he can force his club to do a deal with us if we convince his entourage with our proposal.