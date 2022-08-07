Eintracht Frankfurt manager, Oliver Glasner, appears to be aiming a sly dig at Juventus when he suggested he subbed off their target in their match against Bayern Munich so he would be fit to play in Italy.

The Bianconeri has an interest in Filip Kostic and the Serbian remains an important member of the Frankfurt first team.

They won the Europa League last season and opened their league campaign this weekend against Bayern.

They were beaten 6-1 by the German champions and Kostic was replaced in the second half.

Glasner was questioned on the substation after the game and he joked, as reported by Calciomercato: “I replaced him so he will be in top form in Italy next week.”

Juve FC Says

Kostic’s transfer rumours have circulated for too long and we need to act on our interest if he is a serious target.

The winger will add a new edge to our game and bring more goals to the team.

However, until we make a move for him and complete the transfer, he would keep playing for Frankfurt. They might even explore giving him a new contract.

If he really wants the move, he will turn down the offer of an extension, but Juve must make an approach for him to join us.