Manager compares Juventus target to Dybala

Former Fiorentina coach Beppe Iachini has spoken about the comparison between Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic.

He managed Dybala at Palermo before the Argentinean left for Juventus in 2015.

He also managed Vlahovic at Fiorentina recently with the Serbian striker exploding onto the scene.

Juventus has been linked with a move for Vlahovic as they continue their search for a new striker.

The Serbian scored more than 20 Serie A goals last season and at 21 has so much more room for improvement.

Juve has no intention of selling Dybala and that means they will want to combine both players if Vlahovic joins.

Iachini admits that they are both left-footed, but he insists that they can play together and there would be no issues.

He adds that the same hunger and ambition that Dybala showed while coming through at Palermo is the same that Vlahovic has shown and he is certain that the striker is destined for the top.

He told Tutto Sport via Il Bianconero: “At the time of Palermo I also coached Dybala.

“Although they are different players, Paulo and Dusan, in Vlahovic I saw the same hunger and the same ambition that Joya had in Sicily. Dybala was predestined and Vlahovic is too.”

On them playing together, he added: “They are both left-handed, but as I often say: having strikers like this… Good ones like Paulo and Dusan can always play together.

“They would be an explosive couple and together they would continue to score a lot.

“Dybala was very unfortunate in the last season, but his talent is not in question: we are talking about a champion who has imposed himself with goals and championships even among the many big players of Juventus.”