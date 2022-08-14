Paredes
Transfer News

Manager hints Juventus has competition for PSG midfielder

August 14, 2022 - 6:30 pm

PSG manager, Christophe Galtier, has delivered an update on the future of Juventus target, Leandro Paredes.

The midfielder has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time and they remain keen to sign him in this transfer window.

Although he is available for sale, he remains a part of the plan at PSG, so the Ligue 1 winners are prepared to get a good fee for his signature.

They have several players who need to leave, including a long-term Juve target, Mauro Icardi.

Galtier delivered an update on the future of both players recently and claims many clubs want to sign Paredes. 

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The situation of Paredes is very different from that of Mauro Icardi. Leandro has many offers and I don’t know what will happen between now and the end of the transfer market. 

“I know he wants to play, but he has a calm state of mind.”

Juve FC Says

Paredes will likely wear black and white this season, especially if we sell Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is nearing a move to Manchester United and his departure will force us back into the market for reinforcements, and they hardly come better than Paredes.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

allegri

Evelina Christillin says Allegri has committed to winning this Scudetto

August 14, 2022
Vlahovic

Sassuolo defender reveals desire to stop Vlahovic tomorrow

August 14, 2022
emerson

Juventus reignites their interest in Chelsea man

August 14, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.