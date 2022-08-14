PSG manager, Christophe Galtier, has delivered an update on the future of Juventus target, Leandro Paredes.

The midfielder has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time and they remain keen to sign him in this transfer window.

Although he is available for sale, he remains a part of the plan at PSG, so the Ligue 1 winners are prepared to get a good fee for his signature.

They have several players who need to leave, including a long-term Juve target, Mauro Icardi.

Galtier delivered an update on the future of both players recently and claims many clubs want to sign Paredes.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The situation of Paredes is very different from that of Mauro Icardi. Leandro has many offers and I don’t know what will happen between now and the end of the transfer market.

“I know he wants to play, but he has a calm state of mind.”

Juve FC Says

Paredes will likely wear black and white this season, especially if we sell Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is nearing a move to Manchester United and his departure will force us back into the market for reinforcements, and they hardly come better than Paredes.