Juventus has reached an agreement with AS Monaco over the transfer of Denis Zakaria in this transfer window and the French club’s manager has given his reaction.

Zakaria is one player Juve has informed can leave the club as they rebuild under Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri needs the funds from his and the departure of other players at the Allianz Stadium and are working hard to ensure they get clubs to sign them.

After failing to reach an agreement to sell him to West Ham, Juve is set to offload the Swiss midfielder to the Ligue 1 side.

Monaco’s manager Adi Hutter was asked about the transfer and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Happy in case of Zakaria’s arrival? Of course. We talked about it for two or three weeks. I talked to him yesterday and would be very happy to come to AS Monaco. I’ve known him since 2015, when I arrived in Bern and he was 18. He was a very gifted and talented player.

“Then after two years he left for Borussia Mönchengladbach, and then I trained with him a second time, and this would be the third time .”

Juve FC Says

Zakaria’s departure is much needed as it helps to reduce our number of players while adding some money to our bank account.

He has spent only six months of his time playing for us and now is the perfect time to sell him.