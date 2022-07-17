Juventus has been linked with a move for Presnel Kimpembe in recent weeks as it becomes clearer that Matthijs de Ligt will leave.

We expect them to strike a deal with Bayern Munich over a move for the Dutchman in the coming days.

If he leaves, a new defender must be added to the group, and Kimpembe is one of their targets.

The PSG defender might struggle to play if the French club adds Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar to their squad, and that has opened the door for him to leave.

Juve is now looking to bring him to Turin, but his manager insists there is nothing solid on that front yet, even though it doesn’t mean he will not leave.

Speaking on the defender’s future, Christophe Galtier told L’Equipe, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I have read everything that has been said about Kim. We also laughed about it together. He is a player that I appreciate. He is direct in the human relationship. What will happen, I do not know. He is a great defender, and a leader. In this system, he can be very effective”

Juve FC Says

Kimpembe has done a great job at PSG and he could be one of the best signings we can make to replace De Ligt.

However, PSG is not a selling club and they will only allow him to leave if he asks for a transfer, and it will be an expensive purchase.