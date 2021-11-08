Manager told he would get Juventus target before he took the job

Dusan Vlahovic is the talk of the town now among Serie A attackers as the Serbian continues to show incredible form at Fiorentina.

The striker has been scoring goals for fun and looks set to continue developing rapidly.

Juventus has seen enough and wants to make him a member of their first team at the Allianz Stadium.

Vlahovic has shown better form than Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean this season and he could move ahead of them in the pecking order if he joins Juventus.

However, Juve is facing significant competition for his signature, mostly from outside Italy.

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are two clubs who have been linked with a move for him.

However, they are not the only ones with a new report claiming that Tottenham is also strongly in the running.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Spurs told Antonio Conte that they would sign Vlahovic before he agreed to become their latest manager.

The Premier League club could lose Harry Kane in the next summer transfer window.

However, it remains unclear if Conte wants Vlahovic as his replacement or wants to partner both strikers.

Juve can keep Morata permanently for 35m euros, but the striker hasn’t been in his best form in this campaign and it might be most beneficial to replace him with Vlahovic in the Juve team next season.