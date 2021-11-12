Manager warns that Juventus will not get their target in January

Former Fiorentina manager, Beppe Iachini, has opined that Rocco Commisso will not sell Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

He also believes the La Viola supremo would try to convince the striker to sign a new deal again.

Iachini tells Tuttomercatoweb: “Knowing Commisso he will not agree to give it away in June. He will try to keep it still to make it grow, I do not think the president will deprive himself of it in January and will do everything to convince the boy to stay and renew. Vlahovic can play in any club. league and in every top club, he has a lot of personality and for me he is ready for a big one. “

Juventus sees Vlahovic as their next top striker and they are serious about signing him.

It’s natural for the Bianconeri to want a top player at another Serie A club, however, Fiorentina has never been happy to lose a key player to the Bianconeri.

This means suitors from outside Serie A would be given preference when La Viola entertains offers for him.

Juve would hope he can force through the transfer to Turin as the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Federico Chiesa have done in the last two transfer windows.

However, these two are Italian players and Vlahovic isn’t. He might prefer to test himself abroad and if money is a problem, then he might get better salary offers from the Premier League.