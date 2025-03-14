Reports suggest that Juventus could dismiss Thiago Motta in the coming weeks, and such a decision may be justified.

After replacing Max Allegri with Motta, the Bianconeri had high expectations for his first season. Their ambitions were evident in their summer transfer activity, as they signed several players to strengthen the squad and provide him with the necessary tools for success. Juventus invested heavily in recruitment, expecting Motta to implement his tactical vision and guide the team to a successful campaign.

However, despite these efforts, Juventus have struggled to achieve the expected level of performance. Injuries to key players further complicated matters, limiting Motta’s ability to field his strongest lineup. In response, the club reinforced the squad during the January transfer window, bringing in additional players to provide cover and maintain competitiveness.

Nevertheless, Juventus’ results have not improved significantly, and their struggles on the pitch have raised concerns among the club’s hierarchy. In football, managers often bear the brunt of poor performances, and Motta now finds himself under immense pressure. If Juventus decide to part ways with him, they will need to identify a suitable successor who can restore stability and drive the team towards success. Several candidates could take over the role, but three stand out as the most compelling options:

Roberto Mancini

Mancini is one of the most accomplished Italian managers available. He has a proven track record in both domestic and international football, having previously succeeded in a high-profile role in Italy. His managerial experience includes leading Inter Milan to Serie A titles and guiding Italy to victory at Euro 2020. Additionally, he won the Premier League with Manchester City, demonstrating his ability to succeed in different leagues. His experience, tactical knowledge, and leadership qualities make him a strong candidate to take over at Juventus.

Roberto De Zerbi

De Zerbi is a highly regarded coach with an attacking philosophy that closely aligns with modern football trends. Although he has yet to win a major trophy, his ability to develop young talent and implement an attractive playing style has earned him recognition. His tactical approach is similar to Motta’s, meaning Juventus may not require a major squad overhaul if he is appointed. Given his reputation for improving teams, he could be an exciting choice to lead Juventus forward.

ANSA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Vincenzo Italiano

Italiano has earned praise for his impressive work with Fiorentina, guiding them to consecutive European finals. His tactical intelligence, adaptability, and ability to motivate players have contributed to his growing reputation in Italian football. With the right resources, he could deliver strong results at Juventus, making him a viable candidate to replace Motta.

As reported, Juventus face a critical decision regarding Motta’s future. If they opt for a managerial change, they must carefully consider their next appointment to ensure long-term success.