Manchester City are reportedly competing with Juventus for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose recent Champions League performances have significantly raised his profile. The Italian international has shown remarkable form in the knockout stages of the tournament, helping PSG reach the final and reaffirming his reputation as one of the world’s top goalkeepers.

Juventus Remain Keen Despite New Arrival

Juventus have recently reinforced its goalkeeping options by adding Michele di Gregorio to the squad. However, reports suggest that they would not hesitate to replace him should the opportunity to sign Donnarumma arise. The Azzurri star is seen as a long-term solution between the posts, given his experience and track record at both club and international levels.

According to Football Italia, Donnarumma’s current deal with PSG runs until 2026, but negotiations over a potential extension have reportedly stalled. This has opened the door for top clubs across Europe to express interest, with Juventus among those monitoring the situation closely.

The Bianconeri are aware that securing a player of Donnarumma’s calibre would be a major coup, though it would require a substantial financial commitment. He is currently one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in the world, and PSG would not be willing to part ways easily unless a considerable offer is made.

Manchester City Enter the Race

The situation has now been further complicated by the involvement of Manchester City. The same report claims that the former Premier League champions are also eyeing Donnarumma as a possible successor to Ederson, who may leave the Etihad Stadium during the upcoming transfer window.

City’s financial power and recent track record in Europe make them a formidable rival in the race for the goalkeeper’s signature. If PSG decides to sell, both Juventus and Manchester City would be among the clubs ready to act swiftly.

Donnarumma’s presence in goal would undoubtedly strengthen any team, and Juventus must now weigh their options carefully as they consider how far they are willing to go to secure his services.