Manchester City could sabotage Juve’s plans for Bundesliga star

Whether in January or in the summer, Juventus will once again attempt to bolster their midfield department by making one or two signings.

Manuel Locatelli surely improved the status of the middle of the park, but his addition has thus far proved to be insufficient.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have drawn a shortlist of midfielders who can fit the project, and Denis Zakaria could be chief amongst them.

Nevertheless, another European giant could upset the Old Lady’s plan for the Borussia Monchengladbach star.

According to Bild Sport via Calciomercato, Manchester City are closely following the Switzerland international, recognizing him as the right heir for Fernandinho.

The Brazilian has been serving the Premier League champions since 2013, but at the age of 36, the club could allow him to leave once his contract expires by the end of the season.

The source adds that the Cityzens are even willing to snatch the services of Zakaria as early as January, rather than waiting for his contract to expire by the end of the campaign.

Well, it’s the same old story of an EPL side stepping in and blowing Juventus out of the water. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last.

In this day and age, the Bianconeri are simply unable to match the offers splashed by English clubs, and will often have to rely on the player’s will – reminiscently to Locatelli’s case.