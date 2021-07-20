Manchester City emerges as surprise new possible destination for Ronaldo

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest issue for Juventus at the moment as they plan for the new campaign.

The Portugal attacker has a year left on his current deal and Juve will accept his request if he asks to leave them this summer.

However, they would be powerless if he decides to remain until his current deal expires at the end of this season.

The attacker’s wages means only a few European clubs can inherit his current Juve deal.

PSG and Manchester United have been linked with a move for him before now, but they both look to be remote possibilities for the European powerhouses.

He now looks more likely to remain on the books of the Bianconeri than to leave them.

But Calciomercato says he could join Manchester City, making Pep Guardiola’s club a surprise potential new home for him.

City needs to replace Sergio Aguero who left them at the expiry of his contract this summer.

The Citizens haven’t made much progress in their bid to sign the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland so far and the report says bookies are now tipping them to move for Ronaldo.

The report says his future is far from being sorted out, but a move to the Etihad cannot be ruled out.