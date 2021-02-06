Manchester City hatches monstrous plan to sign Juventus target

Juventus has been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, but it seems Manchester City will beat them to his signature.

The 20-year-old cannot stop scoring, and he is certainly leaving the German side for an elite team in the not-so-distant future.

That could be next summer as several top teams continue to eye him.

Juve has spent much of the last two transfer windows targeting younger players, and he fits perfectly into that strategy.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata are the main goalscorers at the Allianz Stadium, but Haaland will offer the club a younger and perhaps more prolific option upfront.

Next summer gives the Bianconeri the chance to land him, but it has now been revealed that City has hatched a solid plan that could see them beat Juve to his signature.

A report from England via Calciomercato claims that the Premier League leaders are prepared to pay above his 75m euros release clause to land him.

After identifying him as the heir to Sergio Aguero, they are prepared to sign him for 114 million euros.

They will also offer him a lucrative salary of 24m euros per season.

With Juve struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic, this offer might be too big for them to match.