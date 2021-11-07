Manchester City joins the race for top class Juventus man

Matthijs de Ligt has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City, as clubs look to take the Dutchman away from Juventus.

He has been one of Juve’s most high-profile signings in the last few years and has been proving his worth.

The Bianconeri sees him as the perfect leader of their defence in the long term and he is undoubtedly capable of being exactly that.

However, other European clubs have their eyes on him and Fichajes.net says City is the latest club to show an interest.

The Premier League champions have some of the best defenders in their squad at the moment, but they are one of Europe’s richest clubs, so they are always looking for ways to add more quality players to their team.

They are a serious threat to his continuity at Juve because they can even pay his release clause that comes into effect next season.

The Dutchman can leave Juve for 150 million euros at the end of this campaign.

On the bright side, that would be a lot of money to add to Juventus’ coffers and they can replace him with several other cheaper players or even a free agent.

Nikola Milenković of Fiorentina would come cheap considering he will have a year left on his current deal in the summer, while Alessio Romagnoli could move to Turin for free.