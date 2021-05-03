Manchester City may sell Sterling, should he replace Ronaldo at Juventus?

Manchester City is open to selling one of their top stars and it could be Raheem Sterling, according to Todofichajes.

City has some of Europe’s best players and they are on target to reach the UEFA Champions League final this season.

Sterling has been a key player for the club for many years now, but he has had to share playing time with the exciting Phil Foden in this campaign and that means City can do without him.

He is one player that every European team would want in their squad, do you think he should replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus?

Ronaldo has come under some serious criticisms in this campaign as Juventus struggles to have a fine season with Andrea Pirlo at the helm.

The Portuguese attacker’s wage is also a problem and he could leave the club in the summer.

Juve will have to replace him because he has been their saviour in several matches in this campaign.

Sterling, 26, has 13 goals and 11 assists from 44 matches in all competitions this season.

His numbers aren’t close to Ronaldo’s 34 goals and 4 assists from 40 competitive games.

However, Sterling still has the time to develop and he might find scoring goals in Serie A easier than in the Premier League.