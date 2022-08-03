Manchester City proposes midfielders swap deal to Juventus

Manchester City is interested in Arthur Melo, and they are willing to swap one of their midfielders for the Brazilian, according to a report.

Arthur has been struggling at Juventus since he joined the club in 2020.

They are now willing to offload him, but not many clubs have shown an interest in him because he is injury-prone.

The Brazilian was recently linked with a move to Valencia on loan for the rest of the season.

However, Calciomercato.it reports that Pep Guardiola wants to work with him and has requested that City adds him to his squad.

The Spanish manager is prepared to give up Ilkay Gundogan to make the move happen, and he will send the German to Juve in a swap deal.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been unsuited to our system, and his many injury problems make him one of the worst buys we have made.

Offloading him should be our priority, and Gundogan has made more impact at City than he will ever make for us.

The German will bring extra creativity to our team, and he knows how to score very important goals. A player with that in his locker can help us to win more matches.