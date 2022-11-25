Nicolo Rovella has been on the radar of Manchester City for some time now and the English champions seem serious about him.

The midfielder joined Juventus at the start of last year and has been one of the exciting prospects on their books.

However, he is spending this season on loan at Monza, having found limited space in their squad.

As Juve thrives and grooms the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti, it seems clear he will struggle to break into their team.

City has spent some time watching him this season and a report on Calciomercato reveals the Premier League side is getting serious about adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

For City to consider a move for Rovella means the youngster is one of the finest players in our group.

We must not lose such a top talent to one of the best clubs in the world because they will make him even better.

However, Rovella will also struggle to play at City and must be smart in making the decision.

Staying at Juve favours him because he will have no language barrier, even if we send him out on loan to keep developing.

But City is likely to offer him more money in terms of wages and that could be tempting for a young player.