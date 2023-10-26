Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a potential move to Juventus in January due to his limited playing time at Manchester City.

Despite receiving call-ups to the England national team, Phillips recognises the importance of regular playing time to secure a place at Euro 2024.

This situation has created an opportunity for a team to sign him on loan for the second half of the season, and Juventus is well-positioned to make this happen.

The Bianconeri are in need of new midfielders who can contribute to their season objectives, and Phillips is among their targets.

Manchester City is willing to part ways with him either on a temporary basis or through a permanent transfer and has set an asking price for his signature.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the English champions are looking to sell him for 25 million euros.

If Juventus manages to secure a loan deal for him, they will pay this fee at the end of the season to make his transfer permanent and add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Phillips is a fine midfielder who will likely do well in our group in the long run. However, he has not played a lot of football recently and might need time to get up to speed if he joins us.

We need players who have been playing and will swiftly become available to deliver top performances.