Manchester City sets their asking price for Juventus target

Manchester City is reportedly willing to part ways with Aymeric Laporte in the current transfer window, as the Spanish defender has struggled to secure regular playing time with the team.

Laporte was widely regarded as one of the premier defenders in Europe during his successful stint at City. However, the team’s dynamics have changed, and he now finds it difficult to break into the starting lineup.

This situation has opened the door for Juventus and other interested clubs to pursue his services, with the Bianconeri expressing their interest in acquiring him.

However, Laporte’s transfer would not come cheaply. According to Tuttojuve, Manchester City is looking to generate around 30 million euros from his departure, despite his limited playing time. This indicates that City still values him as one of their top players at the Etihad, despite his reduced role.

Juve FC Says

Laporte is a very good defender and 30m euros is not too much to spend on his signature.

The Spain international will bring a lot of experience in winning trophies to the Allianz Stadium if we add him to our group and we expect him to want the move so he can get back to playing football regularly, which might not happen if he stays at City.

It would be interesting to see if he is an important target for us and if we would spend the cash to bring him to Turin.