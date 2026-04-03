Bernardo Silva is reportedly on the radar of Juventus as the Bianconeri look to strengthen their squad ahead of the summer transfer window. Silva is set to leave Manchester City despite attempts to secure a contract extension, making him one of the most sought-after players available this summer.

Since joining City, Silva has been widely regarded as one of the world’s best midfielders, impressing under the management of Pep Guardiola with his technical ability, vision, and versatility. The Portuguese international is reportedly seeking a new challenge in his career, which could lead him to Serie A, where Juventus offer the opportunity to compete at a high level in both domestic and European competitions. Other destinations, such as Saudi Arabia or the MLS, remain possibilities, but a move to Italy would provide a more competitive environment to continue his development.

Juventus Opens Discussions

According to Il Bianconero, Silva has now opened the door to joining Juventus. While he has yet to make a final decision regarding his future, he is expected to communicate his intentions by the end of this month. Juventus have already established contact with his agent to explore the possibility of a move and assess whether the club can meet the player’s ambitions.

Summer Prospects and Interest

The Bianconeri have been encouraged to maintain their interest and are preparing to put together a formal offer for Silva’s consideration. He is considered one of the potential top arrivals for Juventus this summer, and the club is hopeful that his signing could significantly enhance the quality and creativity of their midfield. Silva’s experience at the highest level of European football would bring leadership and technical excellence to the squad, providing a boost to Juventus’ ambitions in Serie A and beyond.

With the summer window approaching, Juventus appear ready to make a decisive move for Silva, aiming to secure one of Europe’s most talented midfielders while offering him a new challenge in Italian football.