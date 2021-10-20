Manchester City to present serious competition to Juventus for Serie A striker

Juventus has been the favourites to sign Dusan Vlahovic for some time now but they could lose that tag as Manchester City turns their attention towards the Serbian.

The Fiorentina goal machine has been turning heads around Europe for the last two years and he looks set to join a big club.

Juventus has been looking to add him to their squad and a preference to remain in Italy could help the Bianconeri to secure his future.

However, Tuttomercatoweb says City is now serious about signing him after deciding against a move for Erling Haaland.

The report says Pep Guardiola doesn’t have the best of relationship with Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola and the Spaniard now prefers to manage Vlahovic.

City has the money to meet Fiorentina’s asking price and to offer the 21-year-old a big salary.

This means Juve has to take the competition from them seriously considering that money sometimes is all that matters when a player wants to change club.

If Vlahovic also wants a manager that can help him develop further, he could choose to work with Guardiola over Massimiliano Allegri.

The report didn’t say how much Fiorentina will ask for his signature, but Transfermarkt says he is currently worth €50m.