Manchester City has reportedly had Kenan Yildiz on their transfer radar for some time, and recent developments have given it additional motivation to pursue the Juventus youngster.

Yildiz’s rising importance at Juventus

The Bianconeri regard Yildiz as one of the most promising attackers in world football and are determined to retain him at all costs. Juventus have clearly demonstrated their trust in the player by building its squad around him and awarding him the number 10 shirt, a symbol of responsibility and confidence.

Since joining the first team, Yildiz has continued to impress with consistent performances, making a tangible impact whenever he takes to the field. His contributions have helped Juventus secure victories and have established him as one of the squad’s leading performers. The club recognises his talent as unique and central to their plans, both in the present and for the future.

Despite Juventus’s intentions, interest from other clubs has persisted. According to Tuttojuve, Manchester City remains serious in their pursuit, particularly following a significant injury sustained by Omar Marmoush on international duty. This development is expected to intensify their efforts to secure Yildiz’s signature.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Juventus is determined to retain its star

The club views Yildiz as a cornerstone of their squad, one whom they are unwilling to part with. His ability, versatility, and maturity on the pitch make him a player they consider essential for both short-term success and long-term planning. Juventus are fully aware of the value he brings and appears committed to safeguarding his future at the Allianz Stadium.

In summary, Yildiz’s performances, potential, and significance to the team have made him a player Juventus cannot afford to lose. The club is determined to retain him regardless of external interest, reinforcing his role as both the present and future of their squad.

The ongoing attention from Manchester City highlights the level of quality Yildiz possesses, but Juventus remain steadfast in its aim to keep one of its brightest young talents firmly within its ranks.