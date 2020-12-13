Manchester City want Juventus man, here is their response

Manchester wants to sign Leonardo Bonucci according to Calciomercato.

The English side has spent a lot of money working on fixing their defence, but it remains a problem area for them.

Pep Guardiola has been a long-term admirer of Bonucci and the report claims that the Spanish manager is still looking to sign the former Milan man.

Bonucci has been Juve’s first-choice centre back for years, partnering Giorgio Chiellini for much of the club’s recent successes.

Andrea Pirlo has kept him as one of his trusted players this season and he is expected to remain a key member of the team for years to come.

City needs a centre back that would lead their defence as they look to win the Premier League again.

However, the Citizens will struggle to get Bonucci from Juve because the Bianconeri already has their plans for him.

The report says that the Italian champions will not sell him either in the January transfer window or in the summer.

This decision is the best that the club can make considering that he would be one of the most experienced players in their team when the likes of Chiellini retire.