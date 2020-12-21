Manchester United and Juventus have common interest with Dybala involved

Manchester United have some players on their wishlist that they want to sign in the summer and one of them is Juventus’ Paulo Dybala, according to Todofichajes..

The Red Devils have been struggling for form recently and they will look to reinvest in their squad after this season.

The report says that they want Atletico Madrid’s Saul, Aston Villas Jack Grealish and Paulo Dybala to become members of their team for next season.

Dybala is going to enter the final year of his current deal at Juventus next season and they have been unable to get him on a new contract.

The club hopes to sign him on to a new contract, but nothing is certain and they might do business with United over his sale instead.

United is expected to get rid of Paul Pogba in the summer and that opens the door for Juventus to swap Dybala with the Frenchman.

The report says that Pogba will be more than happy to make the move to Juve and only a call from Real Madrid will make him change his mind.

However, Dybala has rejected moves to the Premier League before now, and he would need some convincing before he can agree to be a part of the deal.