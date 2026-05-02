Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for Francisco Conceicao at the end of this season, as he continues to impress at the Allianz Stadium, as reported by Tuttojuve. The growing interest reflects his consistent performances and rising importance within the Juventus squad.

The Bianconeri regard him as one of the standout players in their current team, and the Portugal international is equally keen to remain at the club for as long as possible. His commitment has been evident since his arrival, with the player demonstrating both adaptability and determination.

Conceicao’s Role at Juventus

Conceicao made notable sacrifices to secure a permanent move to Juventus following an initial loan spell, which was finalised at the start of last season. That decision has proven beneficial for both the player and the club, as he has developed into a key figure within the squad.

He remains one of the most trusted players in the team, even under Luciano Spalletti, who continues to rely on him to deliver consistent performances. His ability to meet the manager’s tactical demands has strengthened his position within the side.

The winger is among those who have quickly adapted to the expectations placed upon them, further underlining his value. Juventus are therefore eager to ensure that he remains part of its plans beyond the current campaign.

Interest from Premier League Clubs

Despite his importance to Juventus, interest from the Premier League continues to grow. Liverpool and Manchester United have both been monitoring his progress closely, with each club seeking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.

Conceicao is understood to be one of their primary targets, given his technical ability and proven impact in a competitive environment. His performances have not gone unnoticed, and a move could become a realistic possibility if formal offers are made.

However, Juventus are not actively looking to part ways with the player unless the right proposal arrives. The club may consider selling some members of the squad in order to reinvest in higher-quality additions, but any decision regarding Conceicao will depend on both sporting and financial considerations.