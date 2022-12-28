Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic in January in a bid to rebuild their team under a young striker who can offer them long-term value.

The Serbian played for Fiorentina at the time and proved to be arguably the best young striker in Serie A.

La Viola was desperate to keep him, but Juve had their way and added him to their squad for a considerable fee.

They were not the only club willing to pay big money to take him away from Florence, but the player’s desire was to wear black and white, which made life easy for Juve.

He is now an established member of the Bianconeri team, yet other clubs continue to monitor him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is on the shopping list of Manchester United, who have just lost Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Premier League club wants to replace the former Juve man with Vlahovic and is confident they can offer the Bianconeri a fee they will struggle to turn down.

Juve FC Says

United is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and Vlahovic could be attracted to the idea of playing for them.

They also have the money to double his current pay and make Juve an offer they cannot refuse.

However, we must be firm in our decision not to sell him because it will be hard to replace him if we do.