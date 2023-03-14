Manchester United could re-target Juventus man if they cannot sign Kane

Manchester United considers Dusan Vlahovic an alternative to Harry Kane if they fail to land the England striker.

Kane could leave Spurs in the summer, but that possibility is far from certain as the Lilywhites insist they want him to stay.

United has made him their number one target, according to a report on Caughtoffside.

However, it adds that landing the England captain will be far from easy and ESPN reports the Red Devils could turn their attention to Serie A.

In the Italian top flight, they have their eyes on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Juventus’ Vlahovic.

The Serbian could leave the Old Lady if they cannot qualify for the Champions League and United might be willing to make him their next goal machine.

Football Italia says as he struggles to score in Turin, Vlahovic could embrace the chance to start afresh in a new competition.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is the main goalscorer at Juventus now, even though he has struggled to put the ball in the back of the net in recent games.

The Serbian has the quality to recover from his current goalscoring problems, so we have no reason to offload him because he has not been scoring.

However, if we do not qualify for the Champions League, fans will understand if he is sacrificed to help raise funds, but the club must sign a solid replacement for a cheaper fee.