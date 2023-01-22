Manchester United drops their interest in Juventus man

Manchester United has shortlisted Juventus’ Wojciech Szczęsny as one of the goalkeepers to replace David de Gea at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard is in talks with the English club over a new deal and it seems they will not find an agreement, so United decided to find a replacement on the market.

Several top goalies are on their shortlist, including Juve’s shot-stopper, Szczęsny.

The Pole is one of the finest goalies in the world and proved that at the World Cup for his country. He also makes some stunning saves for Juve at the club level, which attracted United.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals United has dropped their interest in him because De Gea is now prepared to take a 25% pay cut to remain at Old Trafford.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny is one of our most important players and keeping him in Turin is not even debatable. But that will not stop other clubs from trying to add him to their squad.

The Pole is a good shot-stopper and has a good command of his area, so we must be sure he stays in the long term as long as he keeps playing well.