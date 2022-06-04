Adrien Rabiot has been one of the enigmatic figures at Juventus since he joined the club as a free agent in 2019.

Most fans will tell you they do not see what he does well on the pitch, but he keeps getting playing time from Max Allegri who seems to enjoy watching him.

The midfielder also has one of the best fitness records in the club, which makes him almost always available and reliable fitness-wise.

However, he is one player Juve will sell for the right price, and as he approaches the end of his current deal, they need to make a decision fast.

Calciomercato says he is not untouchable, and some clubs have started circling as they consider new additions to their squad.

His latest interest comes from the Premier League where Manchester United is considering a move for the former Manchester City teenage star.

The report claims he could be part of the incomings at the English club as Erik Ten Hag looks to start his stint as their latest manager strongly.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been an important squad member in the last few seasons, but that is mostly because he is almost always fit and available.

But the midfielder is not one of our most important players, and the club should jump at the chance to cash in on him if it arrives in this transfer window.