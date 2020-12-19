Manchester United find a replacement for Juventus target

According to reports in the English media via Calciomercato, Manchester United have already started planning for life without Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman is set to leave them in the summer after his agent said that he would not be renewing his contract with them.

He had a successful stint with the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016 before he returned to Manchester United. His return hasn’t been the best time of his career and he is intent on leaving Old Trafford.

Juventus are in a good position to sign the World Cup winner, and it seems that the Red Devils are prepared to sell him.

The report says that they have already identified Declan Rice of West Ham as a replacement for him.

Rice has been one of the best young midfielders in England for the last few years and the former Chelsea academy player might be leaving the Hammers soon.

It didn’t say if Manchester United will want to sign Rice before sanctioning a move for Pogba, but the Frenchman will enter the final year of his current deal after this season.

This makes selling him when the transfer window reopens a more ideal situation.