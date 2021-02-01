Manchester United gives “blank cheque” to Juventus target

Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid at the end of this season, and Manchester United has placed themselves in a fine position to sign him.

The defender has been at Bernabeu since 2005, and he has won every trophy a footballer would dream of winning.

He has now entered the final six months of his current deal at the club, but they cannot agree to his new contract demands.

Todofichajes says that PSG had appeared to be leading the race for his signature not so long ago, but United is now the leader.

The report says the Englishmen have been in talks with his brother and agent, René Ramos about a possible summer move.

It adds that the former English champions have offered them a “blank cheque” to fill in whatever figure they want.

Ramos had been told that he will have to take a pay cut to earn a new Madrid contract because of the coronavirus pandemic.

United now appears to be ready to break the bank to sign him.

Juventus has also suffered from the coronavirus pandemic financially, and it will be hard for them to match United’s offer.

The Red Devils are one of the richest teams in the world. It seems that they haven’t lost that much money in this pandemic.