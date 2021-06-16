Manchester United insist on Pogba’s fee and Juventus could postpone his transfer for a year

Juventus remains keen on making a move for Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman spent time in Turin between 2012 and 2016 before making a return to United.

His time back in England hasn’t been the best, with the Frenchman now close to an exit.

He will be in the last year of his current deal at United when next season starts and it seems unlikely that he would extend his stay with them.

Pogba is one of the best players in the world and he showed great form for France in their Euro 2020 opener against Germany.

The Bianconeri hope he can do that weekly for them at the Allianz Stadium under Massimiliano Allegri from next season.

However, United isn’t in the mood to do them any favours and they are insisting on a transfer fee of around 50m to 60m euros before they will allow him to leave, according to Calciomercato.

The report says Juve hopes to do a deal with their English counterparts by sending Cristiano Ronaldo the other way.

However, the Bianconeri knows that getting a transfer sorted this summer would be tough and they are also prepared to wait until after next season to sign him for free.