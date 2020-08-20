Manchester United interested in Bernardeschi

Manchester United are among the clubs interested in Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi are both of interest to United this summer, however the Premier League side have concerns over the fitness of the Brazilian winger.

The report suggests that Bernardeschi has been considering a move to England’s top division and feels that it matches his characteristics and ambitions, possibly more so as he is no longer considered in Andrea Pirlo’s plans.

The 26-year-old has struggled for form in recent seasons, despite former coach Maurizio Sarri playing him in a variety of positions from behind the attack to back on the wing.

Bernardeschi has reportedly changed agents recently, opting to go with super agent Mino Raiola, fuelling speculation that a move away from Turin could be on the cards.