Manchester United interested in Douglas Costa

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Juventus winger Douglas Costa but have concerns over his fitness.

The Brazilian international sat out the closing part of the season, having picked up another injury that ruled him out for several weeks.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Bianconeri are working to rebuild the team for the future and this could see Costa leave the club this summer.

Di Marzio reports Manchester United are interested in the 29-year-old whose characteristics are considered suitable for coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Despite the interest, there are concerns over Costa’s fitness, given the amount of injuries the winger has picked up during his stint in Turin.

Costa’s contract is due to expire in 2022 and Juve could look to see him as new coach Andrea Pirlo is reportedly ready to revamp the team during the summer as the management look to offload a number of players.