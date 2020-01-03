Manchester United interested in Emre Can

Juventus midfielder Emre Can is of interest of Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The German midfielder has seen his playing time reduced under new coach Maurizio Sarri and has been excluded from the Bianconeri’s Champions League squad list.

Having made his disappointment known in a recent interview, Can has been linked with a January sale having failed to win his place in Sarri’s midfield.

ESPN report that United’s midfield injury crisis could force them into the market with Can and Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff under consideration.

Can is likely to leave in January given his lack of playing time while Juve could look to make an instant profit on the player they signed for free two summers ago.