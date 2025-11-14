Juventus have maintained a long-standing interest in Karim Adeyemi, and the Bianconeri remain attentive to the possibility of securing the German attacker. Adeyemi has produced impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund throughout his time at the club, making him a player regularly linked with some of the most prestigious teams in world football. His pace, directness and technical ability have ensured that his name consistently appears in transfer discussions across Europe.

Earlier this year, Napoli attempted to bring him to Serie A, yet Adeyemi declined the offer as he felt the move was not the right fit at that time. Instead, he has continued to concentrate on his development at Dortmund, working diligently to maintain the level of consistency expected from a player of his profile. That commitment has now led to renewed interest, particularly from clubs in the Premier League, where his style of play is considered well-suited to the demands of English football.

Interest from Juventus and Competition from Manchester United

Juventus remain keen to strengthen their attacking options, and Adeyemi has long been on their list of potential arrivals. However, the situation has become more complex, as TuttoJuve reports that Manchester United have entered the race for his signature. The English side are reportedly evaluating the possibility of submitting an offer in January and have already made initial contact with his representative to explore a possible transfer.

This development presents a challenge for Juventus. Adeyemi is believed to be more inclined towards a move to the Premier League rather than Serie A, a preference that could influence his next career step. Manchester United’s interest, combined with the appeal of the English top flight, may place the Premier League club in a stronger position should they decide to formalise their pursuit over the winter transfer window.

Karim Adeyemi (Getty Images)

What Comes Next in the Adeyemi Transfer Story

Over the coming weeks, greater clarity is expected regarding the intentions of both Juventus and Manchester United. January presents an opportunity for decisive action, though it remains uncertain whether Dortmund would sanction a mid-season departure or prefer negotiations to take place in the summer.

For Juventus, timing may be crucial. Their admiration for Adeyemi is well established, yet they must now assess whether they can compete with the financial and sporting attraction of a Premier League move. As the transfer window approaches, Adeyemi’s future will likely become one of the most closely watched storylines, with both clubs seeking to strengthen their squads through his arrival.