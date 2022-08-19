Arek Milik has re-entered the radar of Juventus, but this time, they have competition from Manchester United.

The Pole was on the radar of Juventus when he played for Napoli, and he reportedly came very close to joining them severally.

However, he eventually moved to Olympique Marseille, where he still plays.

Juve needs a new striker, and they are particularly interested in an experienced frontman.

Milik fits this description, and they could look to add him to their squad soon enough.

However, a report on Football Italia claims United also has an interest in him.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave, and they have started their season poorly.

A move for Milik makes sense because he could bring goals to Old Trafford, especially if Ronaldo eventually leaves.

Juve FC Says

Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean are the two strikers we have now, and both of them are inexperienced.

More experienced players surround them, but in some matches, you need a frontman that is accomplished to break down a defence.

Milik was in fine form at Napoli, and he has continued to do well at OM. His return to Italy with us could be a smart piece of business.