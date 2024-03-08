Manchester United may join Juventus in the search for a new manager this summer. The Red Devils have expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Erik Ten Hag, and if improvements are not seen, the Dutchman could be dismissed at the end of the season.

While Juventus has publicly supported Max Allegri, the security of a manager’s position is contingent on the team’s success, prompting the club to consider potential replacements. One of their targets is Thiago Motta, currently excelling as the manager of Bologna, with the possibility of guiding them to European competition.

Juventus admires Motta’s coaching style and the performance of his team, making him a candidate to replace Allegri. However, Football Italia reports that other top European clubs are also interested in securing Motta as their manager.

Manchester United is one such club, and Motta features on their list of potential candidates to replace Ten Hag. The Premier League side’s allure lies in their status as one of the top clubs in Europe and their financial capacity to support the manager in player acquisitions.

Juve FC Says

Motta’s work is being admired from all over Europe, and we must decide if he is the man we want to replace Allegri.

If he is the one, then we must ensure we try to sort out an agreement sooner than later so he does not commit to another club.