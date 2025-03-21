Kenan Yildiz has been one of the most talked-about young talents at Juventus since his breakthrough with the club. The Turkish teenager has impressed both fans and coaches alike, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet this season. Juventus showed how important he is to their future by handing him the iconic number 10 shirt, a clear sign of their faith in his abilities. Yildiz’s early performances were promising, and it seemed as though he was on track to becoming one of Juventus’ key players. Under manager Thiago Motta, he was given ample opportunities, and for a time, it appeared as though the youngster had secured a prominent role in the team.

However, as the season has progressed, Yildiz’s productivity has dropped significantly. Initially trusted by Motta, the teenager has found himself in a more difficult situation, with the manager seemingly unsure of where to play him. The constant positional changes have not helped his development, and the young midfielder is now struggling to find consistent form. This has raised concerns about whether Motta is the right coach to nurture Yildiz’s talent, as switching his position so often may be hindering his growth.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Despite his recent struggles in Turin, Yildiz continues to attract attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United is among the clubs interested in signing the talented teenager. Juventus, recognising the potential value Yildiz could bring in the transfer market, is reportedly open to selling him, particularly as the club prepares to make major moves in the summer transfer window.

The Bianconeri are said to be hoping for around 90 million euros from the sale of Yildiz. However, with Manchester United and other clubs being cautious with their spending, it is uncertain whether they will meet Juventus’ asking price. While it would be ideal for Juventus to retain Yildiz and continue his development, if an offer in the region of 60 million euros or more comes through, the club may find it reasonable to consider selling him. This would allow Juventus to reinvest in their squad for the upcoming season.